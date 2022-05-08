8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to report $181.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.90 million and the highest is $183.35 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $638.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.66 million to $640.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $804.15 million, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $854.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,479,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

