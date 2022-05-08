8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report $181.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.90 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $638.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.66 million to $640.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $804.15 million, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $854.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 1,479,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,876. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.
In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
