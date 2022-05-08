$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will post $98.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.80 million and the highest is $98.89 million. Everbridge reported sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $428.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $431.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,619. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.