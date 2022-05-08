983 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. 63,299,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,122,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $259.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

