AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 81,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

