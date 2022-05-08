Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

ABSI stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Absci has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Absci by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

