ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 770,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 421,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 101,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

