adbank (ADB) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $414,676.85 and $82,281.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,329,034 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

