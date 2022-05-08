ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

