ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
