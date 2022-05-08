Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.30 and its 200 day moving average is $525.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.82 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.