ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Position Boosted by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for about 6.0% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ADTRAN worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,249. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

