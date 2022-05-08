Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $202.86. 794,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

