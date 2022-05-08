Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $251.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $288.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.05 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 559,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

