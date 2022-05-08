AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter.

AerSale stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.45. AerSale has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AerSale by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

