AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.50.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

