AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.75 ($2.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.65 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

