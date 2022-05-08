AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 337,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,684,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,146,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 668.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 423,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.16% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.