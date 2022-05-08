AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. NeuBase Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.79. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

