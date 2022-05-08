AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 729,709 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 729,709 shares during the period. Paratek Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 4.79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 503,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,128. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

