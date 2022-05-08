AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 3,076,804 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,076,804 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of EMCORE worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMCORE by 110.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EMCORE by 721.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $153,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMKR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 566,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,271. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

