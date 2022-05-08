AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 31,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,896. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,473.56% and a negative return on equity of 198.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

