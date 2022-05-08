Air Lease Co. (AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 8th

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

