Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.08 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

