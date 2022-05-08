Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

