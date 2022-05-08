Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 404,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

