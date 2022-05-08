Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

