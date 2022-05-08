Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

