Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

