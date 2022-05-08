Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.