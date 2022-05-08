Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.