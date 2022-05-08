Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. The company has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.