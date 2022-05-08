Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Align Technology worth $116,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.37 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

