Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share.
NYSE:Y opened at $831.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $786.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.
Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Alleghany (Get Rating)
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
