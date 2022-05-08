Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:Y opened at $831.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $786.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alleghany by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alleghany by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alleghany by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

