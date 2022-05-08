Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

