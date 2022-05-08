Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.58

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$39.58 and last traded at C$39.65, with a volume of 96128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

