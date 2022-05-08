AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $75,695.29 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

