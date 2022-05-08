Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MDRX traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,962. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.