Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE ALLY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. 3,167,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,845. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.