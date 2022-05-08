Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,421,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 408,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. 3,167,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,845. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

