Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

