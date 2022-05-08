Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 145,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,489 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

