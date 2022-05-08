Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.34

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.34 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.81). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.89), with a volume of 74 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

