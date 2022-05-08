Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRTS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

DRTS stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

