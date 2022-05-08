Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,757.47.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.