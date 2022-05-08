AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 359.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,512 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

