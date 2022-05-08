AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $34.45 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

