AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

