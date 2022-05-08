AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

