AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

