AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.