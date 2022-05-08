AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,815 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.90.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

