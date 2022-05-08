AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,291 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 707.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $19.26 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

